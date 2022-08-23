Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,080 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

