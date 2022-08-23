Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 3.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,792. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.