Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,859 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

