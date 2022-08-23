Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $311,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.3 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

