B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 463 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

