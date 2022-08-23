South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 9,800 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

