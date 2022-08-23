Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,639.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,423.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,449.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

