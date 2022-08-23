Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lantheus by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $85.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.