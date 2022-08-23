South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $4,011,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

