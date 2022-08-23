Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

