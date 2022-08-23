South Dakota Investment Council Sells 7,700 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chemours by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of CC stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.