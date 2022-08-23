South Dakota Investment Council Sells 9,200 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,338.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82,380 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Kennametal stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

