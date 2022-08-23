Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

