South Dakota Investment Council Sells 847 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $356.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

