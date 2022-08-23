Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $438.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

