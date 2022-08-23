Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,645 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

