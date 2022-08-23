Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,531 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Upstart by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 5.7 %

Upstart stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,206 shares of company stock worth $930,539. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.