Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $45,597,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after buying an additional 182,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

