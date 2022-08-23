South Dakota Investment Council Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after buying an additional 3,041,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $8,320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,918,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market cap of $551.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,829. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

