South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,020 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Biogen were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $207.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $350.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.