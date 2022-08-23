South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Maximus were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Maximus by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 81,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 171,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Maximus by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 1.6 %

Maximus Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.