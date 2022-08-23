South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,284 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

