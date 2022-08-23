Head-To-Head Comparison: Baytex Energy (BTEGF) versus The Competition

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Baytex Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baytex Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 Baytex Energy Competitors 708 2128 1837 55 2.26

Profitability

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 67.00%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 30.75%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Baytex Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61% Baytex Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion $1.29 billion 4.34 Baytex Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.97

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Baytex Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.