South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.20 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $376.45 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.68.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

