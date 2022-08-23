South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,000 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $16,914,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $14,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.