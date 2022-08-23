South Dakota Investment Council Sells 320 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $312.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

