South Dakota Investment Council Has $672,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.0 %

F opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.