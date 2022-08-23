Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

