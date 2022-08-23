South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.12% of Aaron’s worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $423.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

