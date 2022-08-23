South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,196 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Electric were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.