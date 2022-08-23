Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

