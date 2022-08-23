TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,401 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of TrueBlue worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Trading Down 0.6 %

TBI stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.