South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.