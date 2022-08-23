South Dakota Investment Council Invests $937,000 in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after buying an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,059,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

