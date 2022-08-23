South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,770 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

