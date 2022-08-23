South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 40,809 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,809 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

About Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

