South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6 %

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

