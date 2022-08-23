Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $609.86.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

