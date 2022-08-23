South Dakota Investment Council Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Pathward Financial worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,799,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pathward Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after buying an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Pathward Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

