South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,650 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ Stock Down 3.0 %

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.