Huntington National Bank Has $82,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,907 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

