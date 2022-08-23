Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

