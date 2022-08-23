Huntington National Bank Buys 1,445 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. CL King lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WWW opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

