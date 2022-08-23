Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.