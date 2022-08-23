Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Beyond Meat worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 467,339 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 116,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,232.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 113,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

