Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,406,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $16,709,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.