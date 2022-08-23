Huntington National Bank Has $116,000 Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 24.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

