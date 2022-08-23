First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

