200 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,425,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,993,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $268.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

