Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Albany International worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Albany International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Albany International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE AIN opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

